Two men in hospital following ‘connected’ stabbings in Sheffield suburb

A man was stabbed by a gang of masked men just ten minutes after another suffered stab wounds in two ‘connected’ attacks in a Sheffield suburb.

Police were called to the car park next to McColl’s Convenience Store, off Worksop Road, Aston, at around 8.15pm on Sunday following reports a gang of men approached two parked cars and attacked a 21-year-old man.

McColl's, Worksop Road, Aston. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star

The man suffered stab wounds to his arm and ribs and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was also stabbed around ten minutes earlier outside Del’s Convenience Store, High Street, Swallownest.

He also remains in hospital with slash wounds to his hands and leg.

Detectives said they believed the two incidents were linked and appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 886 of September 23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.