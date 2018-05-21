Two arrested over death of man found in Doncaster alleyway

Two men have been quizzed over the death of a man whose body was found in a Doncaster alleyway.

The men, aged 41 and 27, were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The older man was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

They were arrested following the discovery of the body of a 40-year-old man in an alleyway off Oliver Road, Balby.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday proved inconclusive and further toxicology tests were ordered.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 249 of May 20.