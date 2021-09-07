The roof of the mixed bathing pool with a net to catch the falling bts of the unsafe roof on July 3, 1969
The roof of the mixed bathing pool with a net to catch the falling bts of the unsafe roof on July 3, 1969

Rare old pictures give a glimpse inside iconic former Sheffield swimming pool and Turkish Baths

Sheffield’s iconic Glossop Road Baths has been a landmark in the city centre for about 150 years.

By Lucy Ball
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 3:37 pm

The swimming pool and Turkish Baths opened in 1877 and thousands upon thousands of Sheffielders have been in the water over the decades.

It closed in 1990 after 127 years but re-opened in 2004 as SPA 1877.

News broke this week that the spa is now set to reopen more than two years after it was closed.

So we are taking the opportunity to delve into the archives to take a look at how Sheffielders have enjoyed the venue down the years.

1. 1- Sheffield's Glossop Road baths

The much loved baths have been part of the city since 1877

Photo: JPI Media

2. 2- The baths

The baths as seen from the newly demolished Notre Dame school site in May 1992

Photo: JPI Media

3. 3 - Shower time

March 1965 - "The cabins with curtains that can't be seen through even from the balcony"

Photo: JPI Media

4. 4 - The great unveiling

The re-opening of Glossop Road swimming baths by David Leigh from Sheffield Council on June 29, 1974

Photo: Lucy Ball

