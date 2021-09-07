Rare old pictures give a glimpse inside iconic former Sheffield swimming pool and Turkish Baths

The swimming pool and Turkish Baths opened in 1877 and thousands upon thousands of Sheffielders have been in the water over the decades.

It closed in 1990 after 127 years but re-opened in 2004 as SPA 1877.

News broke this week that the spa is now set to reopen more than two years after it was closed.

So we are taking the opportunity to delve into the archives to take a look at how Sheffielders have enjoyed the venue down the years.

1. 1- Sheffield's Glossop Road baths The much loved baths have been part of the city since 1877 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. 2- The baths The baths as seen from the newly demolished Notre Dame school site in May 1992 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. 3 - Shower time March 1965 - "The cabins with curtains that can't be seen through even from the balcony" Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. 4 - The great unveiling The re-opening of Glossop Road swimming baths by David Leigh from Sheffield Council on June 29, 1974 Photo: Lucy Ball Photo Sales