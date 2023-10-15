This month has seen one Sheffield pub awarded a stellar food hygiene rating and an award for its high-praise reviews.

The Pheasant Bar and Grill, on Station Lane,in Oughtibridge, was handed an immaculate five-out-of-five rating after an assessment earlier this month, on October 8.

At an inspection, a food safety officer from Sheffield City Council will look at three key areas: how hygienically the food is handled, the condition of the structure of the premises, and how the business manages and records what is done to make sure food is safe.

The pub was last rated a three for its food hygiene rating, after scoring ‘generally satisfactory’ in all three areas in an inspection on May 13, 2022.

But at its most recent visit, the inspector gave the venue a clean-sweep of ‘very good’ ratings in each area. It was also recently awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award, meaning it is in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide.

Travellers' Choice winners are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

On Facebook, the pub said: "Along with our recent trip-advisor award we are now proud to back this up with the highest food hygiene rating of 5. Great team effort by all the dedicated staff."