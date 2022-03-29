The new owner of Spa 1877 on Victoria Street, just off Glossop Road, hopes to reopen in May if major renovation works are completed in time – and recruitment is already underway.

The new team say they are looking forward to welcoming back customers to the famous Sheffield venue, which has been closed since September 2019.

Many people still have gift vouchers which they have not been able to redeem or paid deposits for bookings which they say have not been refunded by the former owner Steve Wilkinson.

Terrie Tamanis, executive spa manager at Spa 1877 in Sheffield city centre, which is reopening under new management

The new owner Kay Gascoyne and her team say they only became aware of this when they launched the Facebook page and were inundated with messages from people asking when they would get their money back or be able to use their vouchers.

They say they cannot accept vouchers purchased under the previous owner as it is a new business, although the name remains the same.

But they have offered a Turkish bath experience with a treatment included to anyone who can show them a hard copy proving some form of purchase which has not been redeemed, in what they say is a ‘goodwill gesture’ designed to help regain the trust of former customers.

Terrie Tamanis, the new executive spa manager, said: “Since the Facebook page went up, we’ve had so many people saying how much they love the place and asking when it’s going to be reopening.

"But the downside is that there are also lots of people saying they have vouchers which they haven’t been able to use and which haven’t been refunded by the previous owner.

“We’re confident people will love this place when it reopens, which is why we’re offering this goodwill gesture to give people confidence in the new management.”

Ms Tamanis said that when the spa reopens, people with unclaimed vouchers or deposits for unused bookings can get in touch to take up the offer.

She added that they were looking to recruit around 35 staff, with some 200 people having already applied for one of the receptionist roles, and there would also be opportunities for freelance therapists to work in the building.

The spa was once part of the Glossop Road Baths but became Spa 1877 following a £1.5 million renovation.

The venue closed suddenly in September 2019, with the former owner blaming bus gates on Glossop Road for lost revenue. It was put up for sale for £695,000 in 2019 before going back on the market in 2020 to let with a guide price of £75,000 per year.

A sign inside describes it as the ‘oldest Victorian Turkish baths in the world’, dating back to 1877.

As well as the Turkish baths, the property boasts 11 beauty treatment rooms, an aroma steam room and a plunge pool, and the building features handmade glazed bricks and ornate mosaic flooring.