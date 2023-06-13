Sheffield City Council have confirmed they are rolling out a support scheme to help locals affected by Tuffnells' collapse.

347 people in Sheffield will be affected by the collapse of Tuffnells, the locally based delivery company that collapsed into administration this week.

The figure was confirmed this afternoon by Sheffield City Council, who are now issuing support, alongside Jobcentre Plus and the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority, for those who have been made redundant or are at risk of redundancy.

Councillor Martin Smith, Committee Chair for Economic Development and Skills, said: "The closure of Tuffnells will be concerning for many residents, particularly those who have lost their jobs.

“To support people who have been made redundant, the Rapid Response Service will be rolled out, which will support people to find new work in their sector.

"Tuffnells employees who have been made redundant can access support services through their local job centre, where they will be provided with additional resources and bespoke services including CV writing support, interview skills and job search advice."

2,200 staff across 33 UK depots will lose their jobs as a result of Tuffnells collapse, with just 128 members of staff remaining.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am saddened to hear the news that longstanding Sheffield business Tuffnells has gone into administration, potentially resulting in around 300 local job losses.

“Whilst it is a very sad day for the region, it is important to offer reassurance to the employees affected that demand for jobs remains extremely high in the region. More than 80% of business completing Sheffield Chamber’s recent quarterly economic survey state that they are struggling to recruit. We are optimistic that alternate employment opportunities are available, and we hope that Tuffnells staff can find good quality alternative jobs quickly.”

Coun Smith added: "Across Sheffield and the wider South Yorkshire region there is demand for drivers, administrators and warehouse staff so we are optimistic that there are opportunities for those who have lost their job at Tuffnells to find new employment that suits their skillset."

Tuffnells was founded in Sheffield more than 100 years ago and headquartered in the Meadowhall Business Park on Carbrook Hall Road. Deliveries by the parcel giant have been suspended, with the firm saying yesterday there was "no immediate prospect" of them resuming.

