The historic Sheffield-based firm collapsed into administration over the summer, with more than 2,000 people made redundant.

A depot belonging to former Sheffield-based parcel firm Tuffnells has formally reopened under a new owner.

The parcel giant, which was headquartered in Meadowhall Business Park, collapsed into administration on June 12, with up to 2,200 employees across its 33 UK Depots losing their jobs. Just 128 members of staff remained after the collapse.

The former Tuffnells depot in Europa Close, Tinsley, Sheffield, has now officially reopened as a branch of DX Group.

Now, the iconic green logo over the Tuffnells depot in Tinsley have been replaced with the blue banners of new owners DX Group, which has taken over 15 of the group's sites nationwide.

DX Group specialises in delivering items of irregular size, shape and weight. The firm says its newly-acquired depots will help it support the extra orders it has taken on, including from former customers of Tuffnells.

Paul Ibbetson, chief executive officer of DX Group, commented: "We have now reopened 12 of the 15 former Tuffnells depots that we took on from the administrator of Tuffnells in late June.

"Developing the depot network is a key component in delivering our continued growth plans, and we expect to be able to report on further openings over the coming months."

Tuffnells' collapse came after it was sold into independent ownership in 2020 for £15m. The firm was severely affected by Covid-19, rising costs, and increased competition.

At the time, many in Sheffield mourned the loss of the Steel City brand and its iconic 'green parcel machines', bringing an end to a 100-year-old company serving more than 4,000 businesses across 167 countries.

In July, logistics group Shift bought the Tuffnells brand and is now working to revive the company and put the big green machines back on the road.