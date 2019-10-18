Tributes pour in for young woman killed after car crashes into tree in Rotherham
Tributes have poured in for a young woman who died when the car she was driving crashed into a tree in Rotherham.
Clare Turner, aged 24, died in a collision in Thurcroft on Monday, October 14.
She was driving a black Vauxhall Vectra along Kingsforth Lane, from Cumwell Lane, when the car left the road and crashed into a tree near to Kingsforth Lane Fisheries.
Clare, who worked as a nursery practitioner in Conisbrough, Doncaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Posting on Facebook, Catherine Barlow described Clare as ‘a lovely person’.
Tanya Hubery added: “This is so sad she was so lovely and always there for my son at pre-school. RIP beautiful.”
Kerry Kennard said she was a ‘lovely girl who will be missed greatly by her family’.
Kayli Bedford described her as ‘such a bubbly, caring person’ and Lara Louise Thompson added: “It wasn’t the same taking my boys to nursery this morning and her not answering the door. Sending my love to all her loved ones.”
Witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage should email PC James Durkin at james.durkin@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and quote incident number 479 of October 14.