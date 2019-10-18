Motorist caught at 120mph found with cocaine and knuckleduster in car

A man pulled over by the police for driving at 120mph was found with cocaine and a knuckleduster in his car.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 18th October 2019, 10:43 am
Officers from Derbyshire’s roads policing unit stopped a car on the A38 after clocking it at an average speed of 108mph for one and a half miles.

It reached a top speed of 120mph while it was being followed by a marked police car.

A driver was caught at 120mph in Derbyshire and when police officers checked his car they found cocaine and a knuckleduster

The motorist was arrested.