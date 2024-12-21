Travel chaos overnight following crashes affecting M1 & near busy Sheffield roundabout
The first of the collisions took place on the M18 in South Yorkshire, resulting in a closure between Junction 1 in Rotherham and the M1 in Sheffield, a spokesperson for National Highways: Yorkshire (NHY).
Disruption caused by the collision was first reported at about 1.30am this morning (Saturday, December 21, 2024).
The NHY spokesperson confirmed the collision resulted in a fuel spillage. The partial closure was resolved by 4.50am.
The second crash took place near to Sheffield city centre, on A61 St Marys Gate around A625 Moore Street (Moore Street roundabout).
Details of the crash were first shared at shortly after 3am this morning, with pictures of the crash scene showing an overturned car, and the fire service in attendance.
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
