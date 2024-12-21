Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Located in a picturesque tree-lined cul-de-sac, this beautifully extended, four-bedroom family bungalow needs a full internal inspection to be believed.

If you want a property that combines incredible home luxuries, with an ideal location, placing you in close proximity to the scenic Mayfield Valley countryside, then this might just be the listing for you.

Marketed by Purple Bricks and priced at £765,000, it is the incredible range of amenities which help to give this property an edge over others in the area.

Every detail has been carefully considered, and no expense spared in creating a versatile four-bedroom property, complete with gas-fired central heating, a large carport with a secure electrically operated door, garage, and a landscaped terrace that leads to a stunning level lawned garden.

This home is undoubtedly one of the finest examples of its kind in the area, and a full internal inspection is highly recommended.

When you enter the property through the front UPVC door, you step into an entrance porch, featuring luxurious and memorable granite countertops, polished marble flooring with underfloor heating, and a period-style bench seat.

This leads into an entrance hall with solid oak flooring, which serves as a central access point to the various reception rooms. The hall features a tubular Italian style radiator with downlighter.

The dining room, which can also be used as a fourth bedroom, is an elegant space, with a front-facing UPVC walk-in bay window, twin side windows, a central heating radiator set into a boxed cabinet, and sophisticated LED downlighters.

Television and telephone points. The room also features a beautiful oak-surround fireplace with a tiled hearth and a living flame gas fire, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The third double bedroom, positioned at the front of the property, offers attractive views of the open countryside through its five-section UPVC window and includes a double-panel radiator.

Adjacent to this is a versatile study, which could also serve as a small bedroom. It features bespoke oak-built study furniture, ample power points, a UPVC side window, and solid oak flooring.The bathroom is on the ground floor.

This home in Blackbrook Drive in the sought-after Sheffield suburb of Lodge Moor, is for sale at a price of £765,000, with Purple Bricks. It is within the Tapton School catchment area and is just a short distance away from the stunning Mayfield Valley countryside.

Click here to arrange a viewing, to sign up for the mailing list, or to search for more properties in the area.