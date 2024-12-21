19 people caught on CCTV in Sheffield who may hold vital clues to police probes

2 . Reported theft at a construction site in Sheffield

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft at a construction site in Sheffield. Launching a public appeal on November 25, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that at 6.21am on September 20, 2024, hundreds of pounds worth of insulation sheets were stolen from a premises in Savile Street. "It is then alleged that two vans caused damage to a car as they left the site before heading towards Sheffield city centre. "An investigation was launched, with numerous enquiries, including the gathering of CCTV evidence, undertaken. "Following those enquiries, police now want to identify the man in the image as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation. "He is described as a white man, of a large build who is in his 40s. He is around 5ft 10ins tall with short hair that is black on top and grey on the sides. "He is wearing a black body warmer, with a black jumper underneath that has a single white stripe down both arms, as well as black jogging bottoms and black shoes. "Do you recognise him?" If you can help, please pass information to police online via their website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling us on 101. Please quote investigation number 14/171683/24 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | Submit