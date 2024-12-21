They have all been featured in police appeals released between April 2024 and November 2024.
All of the information was correct at the time of publication.
Where possible, the relevant crime reference number has been included in the caption, and should be used when contacting South Yorkshire Police.
You can do this by through the force’s online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
1. 19 people caught on CCTV in Sheffield who may hold vital clues to police probes
19 people caught on CCTV in Sheffield who may hold vital clues to police probes | Adobe/Submit
2. Reported theft at a construction site in Sheffield
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft at a construction site in Sheffield.
Launching a public appeal on November 25, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that at 6.21am on September 20, 2024, hundreds of pounds worth of insulation sheets were stolen from a premises in Savile Street.
"It is then alleged that two vans caused damage to a car as they left the site before heading towards Sheffield city centre.
"An investigation was launched, with numerous enquiries, including the gathering of CCTV evidence, undertaken.
"Following those enquiries, police now want to identify the man in the image as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation.
"He is described as a white man, of a large build who is in his 40s. He is around 5ft 10ins tall with short hair that is black on top and grey on the sides.
"He is wearing a black body warmer, with a black jumper underneath that has a single white stripe down both arms, as well as black jogging bottoms and black shoes.
"Do you recognise him?"
If you can help, please pass information to police online via their website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling us on 101.
Please quote investigation number 14/171683/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | Submit
3. Reported violent disorder in the Chapeltown area of Sheffield
Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with reported violent disorder in the Chapeltown area of Sheffield in October 2024.
Speaking on November 18, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 9.50pm officers responded to reports of violent disorder at The Club House in which several individuals were believed to be involved.
"Since the incident was reported enquiries have been ongoing and officers have so far arrested four people in connection with the disorder.
"We would like to speak to the man show in the CCTV image and as we believe he may be able to help officers with their investigation.
"The man is described as Black, in his mid-20s, 5ft 10ins tall, and of medium build. He has short dark afro hair.
"Do you recognise this man?"
You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/187081/24.
You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP
4. Alleged robbery in Sheffield in November 2024
Police have released these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a robbery in Sheffield in November 2024.
Launching a public appeal on November 14, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on Tuesday 5 November around 10.55am, a 77-year-old woman was attacked by a man as she walked on Shiregreen Lane near Concord Sports Centre.
"The man is understood to have taken the woman's bag before running from the scene, leaving the woman unconscious on the ground. She was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.
"The victim's bag and purse were found discarded nearby and have since been recovered, with £50 in cash and a bank card stolen from her belongings.
"We previously issued an appeal for information, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify in connection with this incident.
"He is described as a white man, of a medium build, and aged between 40 and 50 years old, with stubble as facial hair.
"Do you recognise him?"
If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 281 of November 5, 2024.
You can also report information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report
If you wish to get in touch anonymously, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | Submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.