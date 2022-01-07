A number of people have taken to social media to report ‘abandoned and crashed’ vehicles in the road.

It comes after the A57 was closed earlier this morning (Friday, January 7) in light of the snowy conditions.

There have been reports of abandoned and crashed vehicles on the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester due to heavy snow. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

One user wrote: “Snake pass is currently passable with care BUT abandoned and crashed vehicles in the middle of the road at the double bend at Doctors Gate causing a hazard.”

The Snake Pass Road A57 Twitter account, which posts updates on the weather conditions on the major road which connects Sheffield and Manchester, also said the road was ‘messy but passable’.

It added that it had ‘seen a few vehicles on top of walls’ on the A57.

The road is well known for being especially dangerous during wintry conditions.

The A628 Woodhead Pass was also closed earlier this morning.

Derbyshire Police said they had recovered multiple vehicles which had gone off the road and Highways Yorkshire took the decision to close it in light of the dangerous passing conditions.