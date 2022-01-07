Vehicles 'abandoned and crashed' on Snake Pass A57 road from Sheffield to Manchester due to heavy snow
The A57 Snake Pass road appears to have reopened this afternoon after heavy snowfall – but conditions are still said to be very dangerous.
A number of people have taken to social media to report ‘abandoned and crashed’ vehicles in the road.
It comes after the A57 was closed earlier this morning (Friday, January 7) in light of the snowy conditions.
One user wrote: “Snake pass is currently passable with care BUT abandoned and crashed vehicles in the middle of the road at the double bend at Doctors Gate causing a hazard.”
The Snake Pass Road A57 Twitter account, which posts updates on the weather conditions on the major road which connects Sheffield and Manchester, also said the road was ‘messy but passable’.
It added that it had ‘seen a few vehicles on top of walls’ on the A57.
The road is well known for being especially dangerous during wintry conditions.
The A628 Woodhead Pass was also closed earlier this morning.
Derbyshire Police said they had recovered multiple vehicles which had gone off the road and Highways Yorkshire took the decision to close it in light of the dangerous passing conditions.
The Met Office has said there is still a chance of hill snow tonight.