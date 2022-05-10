Train operator Northern said a new timetable will come into effect from Sunday, May 15 to 'deliver better reliability' and 'punctuality' for customers.

The affected services are from Leeds to Nottingham via Sheffield and from Leeds to Sheffield via Dearne.

However, on the majority of routes, Northern will maintain service levels established in December 2021 and some routes will see increased seat capacity and service uplifts.

Northern Rail

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new timetables are designed to deliver high levels of reliability.

“We’ve made decisions about our timetables based on the levels of resource we have available and prioritising the routes with the highest customer demand, and which support the region’s economic growth.”

She added: “We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables ahead of the changes this Sunday, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible.”

These are the changes that will be introduced:

North West

Improved calling patterns at Adlington and Blackrod

Additional services to Blackpool and Cumbria from July

Additional services on the Hope Valley line

Slightly reduced number of services on the Manchester Piccadilly-New Mills Central route

Increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line

North East

A small number of services removed on the Whitby - Middlesbrough line

Additional services added between Darlington and Saltburn

Yorkshire

Significant uplift on Yorkshire Wolds Coast line, between Bridlington and Hull

Increased seat capacity on the Settle and Carlisle line

A small number of services have been removed on the following routes:Ilkley – Leeds / BradfordSkipton – Leeds / BradfordYork – Harrogate – LeedsHull – Leeds – HalifaxLeeds – Sheffield - NottinghamLeeds – Sheffield via Dearne