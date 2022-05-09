Mottram Moor, major A57 road linking Sheffield and Manchester, closed this morning after crash

One of the main roads linking Sheffield to Manchester was closed this morning after a horror crash last night.

By David Kessen
Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:02 am

Police closed Mottram Moor late last night, which is part of the A57 which links both the Snake Pass and the Woodhead pass to the main motorway into Mancester.

It was originally expected to be closed until 3pm today – but Transport for Greater Manchester has this morning said it has re-opened but warned congestion expected to remain throughout the morning’s peak period.

Decision on tunnel between Sheffield and Manchester expected in months

Mottram Moor has been closed this morning due to a crash. It links Sheffield and Manchester

National Highways said a serious collision investigation was required.

The road was closed from the BB6174 and the A628 near Mottram in Longdendale.

Derbyshire Police said on social media this morning: “Our colleagues in GMP are currently dealing with an RTC on Mottram Moor (A57). Road closures are in place from the junction of Market St and Woolley Lane, Hollingworth. There is no access westbound on the A57 from this point and the road will remain closed until further notice.”

