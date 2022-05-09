Police closed Mottram Moor late last night, which is part of the A57 which links both the Snake Pass and the Woodhead pass to the main motorway into Mancester.

It was originally expected to be closed until 3pm today – but Transport for Greater Manchester has this morning said it has re-opened but warned congestion expected to remain throughout the morning’s peak period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mottram Moor has been closed this morning due to a crash. It links Sheffield and Manchester

National Highways said a serious collision investigation was required.

The road was closed from the BB6174 and the A628 near Mottram in Longdendale.