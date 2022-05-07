The 1930s-style Northern Belle – once part of the iconic Orient Express group – will depart from Sheffield this Thursday, May 12, at 7.35am, on a slap-up trip to Bath.

Despite the early start, such is the expected clamour from railway enthusiasts to get a view that a safety warning has been issued.

The Northern Belle, which is one of the world's most luxurious trains, is set to visit Sheffield on Thursday, May 12 (pic: Northern Belle)

A Northern Belle spokesman said: “We understand that people want to see the train and take photographs.

“However, safety must come first. So we ask them to show consideration both to our passengers and other rail users.”

The umber-and-cream Pullman train featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Greatest Railways Journeys programme this year, with actor Bill Nighy calling it the ‘Grand Duchess of luxury rail travel’.

Passengers heading to Bath, who have splashed out, £370 each for a ticket, will board via a red carpet before being treated to a welcome glass of champagne followed by a three-course brunch and a five-course dinner accompanied by wine.

The Northern Belle spokesman said: “Bath, with its historic Roman baths, is one of our most popular destinations and this promises to be a wonderful day out.

“But we have very few tickets left so anybody wishing to go along had better be quick.”

The train is scheduled to arrive back at Sheffield station at 9.10pm that evening.