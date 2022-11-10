The operator has said a limited train service will operate between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield Station on days upgrade works are taking place. Transpennine Express also revealed the service would not be operating between Sheffield and Doncaster, saying “passengers will need to board train services operated by a different company” if they wish to travel between the two South Yorkshire cities.

The route, which runs through Sheffield on the Manchester Piccadilly to Cleethorpes service, will see five services divert to Huddersfield, whilst the upgrades are put into place. These five services will not stop at Stockport.

Transpennine Express have said rail replacement services will be available between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield Station, but advised passengers to ensure they check before they travel. The upgrade works will be carried out on the Sundays of November 13 and 20.