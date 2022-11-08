From today, the operator will place hundreds of thousands of tickets on sale for journeys between Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and Friday, Janaury 6, 2023 to help people keen to travel to see loved ones over the holiday period as living costs continue to rise.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people onboard our services this Christmas and New Year period. This Christmas we have thousands of our great value fares available and customers will also be able to enjoy a range of exciting and fresh festive food and drink options onboard."

The operator is also introducing a festive menus for both Standard and First Class passengers. In First Class, customers will see a range of items, like hog roast sausage rolls and passengers in standard will see items including Meatless Farm vegan sausage rolls.