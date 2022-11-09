King Charles III is in Doncaster today to officially proclaim it a city, with the status awarded as part of the Queen 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

He is following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II whose last visit to Doncaster was in 1994. The King has been to Doncaster several times, but never as monarch. He visited both Bentley, Toll Bar and Fishlake during the flooding crises which hit the communities in the last two decades.