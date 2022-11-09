News you can trust since 1887
King Charles greeted the crowds in Doncaster, which contained many young faces.
King Charles Doncaster: Monarch greets crowds in visit to South Yorkshire with Queen Consort

HM King Charles III is visiting Doncaster today as part of his visit to Yorkshire.

By Harry Harrison
37 minutes ago

King Charles III is in Doncaster today to officially proclaim it a city, with the status awarded as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

He is following in the footsteps of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II whose last visit to Doncaster was in 1994. The King has been to Doncaster several times, but never as monarch. He visited both Bentley, Toll Bar and Fishlake during the flooding crises which hit the communities in the last two decades.

King Charles greeting the crowds in Doncaster during his visit to the city.

Photo: Darren Burke

