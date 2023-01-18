A 70-year-old man has died in hospital following a collision on Manchester Road earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

The man was taken to hospital on Monday, January 16, after reports of a road traffic collision on the A57 Manchester Road involving a pedestrian and a grey Honda CR-V. Police have revealed the man passed away from his injuries last night (January 17).

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to the scene at around 1.48pm on Monday and it is believed the Honda involved had been travelling downhill when it was involved in the collision with the pedestrian. The fatally injured man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The road was closed by police as they conducted enquiries after the incident. Several police cars were at the scene, with four positioned inside a police cordon, sealing off a stretch between Tapton House Road and Chesterwood Drive.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or information about the incident, to come forward. Information can be passed to police using online live chat, the force’s online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 411 of January 16, 2023.

Dashcam footage should be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject.

Alternatively, anyone who wishes to pass on information anonymously can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by competing an anonymous form on their website.