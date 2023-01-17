The woman was hurt on Baslow Road, near Totley, yesterday evening, after the incident which involved a white BMW, leaving the road closed for two hours while emergency services were on the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told The Star: “Officers were called at around 6pm yesterday (16 January) following a reports a road traffic collision on Baslow Road in Sheffield.
“Officers attended and it was found that a pedestrian had been in a collision with a white BMW. The pedestrian, a 70-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.” Baslow Road was closed while officers carried out their enquiries and reopened at approximately 8.30pm.
Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information which may assist officers can pass it on via their online live chat, or their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 715 of 16 January 2023 when you get in touch.
You can access the police online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
The Baslow Road incident was one of two incidents which saw pedestrians injured yesterday. A man, also aged 70, was injured after a collision on Manchester Road, between Crosspool and Broomhill, earlier in the day.