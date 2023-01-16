Police say a pensioner was taken to hospital after he was injured in a collision with a car on Manchester Road, Sheffield.

The road has been closed for nearly three hours after the incident, which officers say saw a man aged 70 hurt in a collision with a car at just before 2pm today.

Souh Yorkshire Police have now released a statement over the collision.

They said: “We were called shortly before 2pm this afternoon (16 January) to reports of a road traffic collision on the A57 (Manchester Road) in Sheffield. Officers attended and it was found that a pedestrian had been in a collision grey Honda CR-V.

“The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, has been taken to hospital. Officers remain at the scene whilst enquiries continue and the A57 remains closed between Tapton House Road and Chesterwood Drive. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow officers to carry out their work.”

Several police cars were on the scene this afternoon, with four cars positioned between the blue police tape that sealed off the scene of the collision, and Broomhill. At least two more could be seen on the Crosspool side of the cordon.

Inside the police tape, a damaged grey car could be seen with a large dent in its bonnet.