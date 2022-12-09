This video shows a tram travelling through Sheffield in the icy conditions this morning, with sparks on the overhead cables creating a blinding light.

The footage was shared by Mark Jeffries, who said it showed the first tram travelling along Infirmary Road in Sheffield today, Friday, December 9, and struggling to get power due to ice on the overhead lines. Although it looks alarming, he said this happens every morning when it’s frosty and is ‘actually harmless’.

The snow and ice are not understood to have caused any significant disruption to Stagecoach Supertram services in Sheffield this morning. The operator tweeted this morning to say a ‘tram fault’ meant the 7.15am departure from Cathedral to Meadowall was running approximately six minutes late but other than that trams are believed to be running normally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has contacted Stagecoach about the video to ask whether this is normal and whether it did cause any disruption.