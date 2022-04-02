Strike action to cause further disruption to TransPennine Express services at Sheffield

The strike, which is planned for Sunday, April 3, is expected to cause significant disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services, with only a small number of trains able to operate.

The rail operator is recommending that people avoid travel this Sunday and instead, make their journey either side of the strike day.

Those that need to make an essential journey by TPE train should be prepared and plan ahead at: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike, where more information and amended timetables can be found. With significant disruption expected on Sunday, customers are asked to allow extra time and check their journey very carefully before travelling.

Avoid rail travel if you can

Due to the strike action, bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services on Sunday.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express: “Ongoing strikes by the RMT continue to impact customers journeys and we are disappointed that we will be unable to provide a full service again this Sunday.

“Sadly we will only be able to operate a reduced timetable again this Sunday and are recommending that people avoid travel on this day and travel on Saturday or Monday instead.”

TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train companies to support those making essential journeys on Sunday.