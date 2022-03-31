Supertram teams up with Sheffield artist Luke Horton to get people back on public transport
Supertram bosses have teamed up with a Sheffield artist to try to encourage people back onto public transport after the pandemic.
The Re-Connect campaign aims to get more people using public transport again through eye-catching artwork highlighting the local venues, shops, parks and walks which are all accessible by tram.
Luke Horton’s designs feature well-known Yorkshire phrases to get people talking, such as ‘nowt easier than t’tram’ and ‘jus nippin ahht’.
The artist’s four designs will be used on trams throughout the city and hopefully get people to leave the car at home and help reduce their carbon footprint.
Tim Bilby, managing director of Stagecoach Supertram, said: “When Luke contacted us about the campaign, we knew it was perfect for our business as we both had the same aim of encouraging people to connect with their community to visit all the places on our doorstep that are so easily accessible by tram.”
He added: “The use of our services also help local businesses who have had an equally challenging time since the pandemic began.”
Luke said he creates artwork that is relatable and upbeat with the intention to bring about joyful conversation, laughs and reminiscence.
He said he enjoys the fact his art makes one person think of another and that is where hiscreations tie in with the Supertram campaign.
He added: “It’s without doubt that Covid-19 has had lasting effects on the way we think, move and approach things and I think that encouraging people to re-explore and re-connect
with the things we are so lucky to have so close by or ‘reyt ont doorstep’; is a very positive thing.”