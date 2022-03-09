Tree protesters march through Sheffield city centre in April 2018. A new documentary on the fight to save thousands of city street trees, called The Felling, premieres at Sheffield City Hall on March 20

The Felling - An Epic Tale of People Power premieres at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, March 20.

Sheffield campaigners who battled for years to save the city’s street trees from being felled will gather at the event.

The screening will be opened by former Sheffield Lord Mayor, Magid Magid, who was a great support to the campaign, followed by barrister Paul Powesland, who defended campaigners in court.

Poet, Professor Jenny Hockey, who was arrested on Rustlings Road, will read out her poem based on her experience.

The screening will be followed by a short set from internationally-acclaimed violinist Matt Howden of the band Sieben, whose music is used in the film.

Film-maker Jacqui Bellamy first started documenting the Sheffield street tree protests after learning about the night-raid on Rustlings Road in November 2016, where seven mature trees were felled before dawn.

She said: “I started taking photographs initially, but as things escalated, I realised that I had to film what was going on. Events were happening on my doorstep. It was a gut instinct and I was compelled to keep shooting. The film had to be made.”

A protester is forcefully removed from under a contractor's truck on Kenwood Road in Nether Edge, Sheffield after stopping felling from taking place in March 2018. A new film, The Felling, tells the story of the protests and premieres on March 20 at Sheffield City Hall

How can you see The Felling?

Over a gruelling two-year period, Jacqui filmed, produced and directed 500 hours of footage. It showed how protesters had to face the hostility of Sheffield City Council and their highways contractors Amey, backed up by security teams and police.

As protesters faced threats of bankruptcy and imprisonment and their fight drew international attention, they had to decide exactly how far they were willing to go to save their trees.

In 2020, Jacqui approached feature documentary maker, Eve Wood, to be the editor and director of post-production of the film.

Sheffield-born music star Jarvis Cocker, frontman of the band Pulp, telling tree protesters 'I salute you' at a rally held on Sheffield City Hall steps in April 2018. A new documentary on the fight to save thousands of city street trees, called The Felling, premieres at Sheffield City Hall on March 20

“Looking through the footage, I became increasingly shocked at what had happened,” said Eve. “It was an amazing mix of the disturbing, the comedic, the moving and the absurd.

“I realised it was the story of the protesters. The way I devised the film in the end was to get away from the journalistic approach and tell a human story.”

Working together with Jacqui as producer over Skype during lockdown, Eve began pulling the film together, a process that took them 18 months to complete.

Sheffield trees campaigner Andrea Stone being arrested for blowing a toy horn at a protest on Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield in March 2018. A new film, The Felling, which documents the battle to save city street trees, premieres at Sheffield City Hall on March 20

The dramatic two-hour film, which features an all-Sheffield music soundtrack, takes the viewer on to the streets to witness first-hand how the protesters battled to save Sheffield’s healthy street trees.

Gary Stimson, who was one of the campaigners, and who financially backed the film and the premiere, said: “I felt the film should premiere in the City Hall because the great achievements of the campaign deserve to be celebrated in the very place where the protesters came together on its steps to rally against the fellings.”