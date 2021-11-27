Storm Arwen Sheffield: Power outages reported in some areas as Northern Powergrid issues warning

Power outages have been reported in Parson Cross, Darnall, and Fox Valley, leaving residents freezing at home and forcing shops to delay their opening.

Storm Arwen is reportedly set to sweep across much of the UK this weekend and bring strong winds and freezing conditions to Sheffield.

The Met Office said Storm Arwen will bring ‘strong winds and disruptions’ throughout yesterday and today (November 27).

Road condition in front of Sheffield Children's Hospital

Northern Powergrid said the storm is having ‘significant impact and causing extensive damage’ to their overhead power network.

It also issued a reminder to residents not to approach any damage to power lines or other electrical equipment if they spot any.

It tweeted: "It's vital that if you see any damage to power lines or electrical equipment that you report it immediately by calling 105."

“Our contact centre is very busy, but please wait to speak to our advisors. Do not approach any of our equipment and warn others to stay away."

Travel disruptions have also been reported in and around Sheffield, with buses reported to be stranded in some areas.

First Bus issues travel updates

First Bus has issued a travel updates for its passengers on Saturday morning as of 10am, Saturday.

All details on diversions/cancellations can be found on the link here.

It wrote: “Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate today.

“We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible.

"Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.

“Please note, these cancellations won't appear on our app or be noted on our timetable page - we recommend you bookmark this page and check before you travel.

"Please check our timetables >> to look for alternative journey - it's likely the trip straight after a cancelled journey will be busy and may suffer delays.