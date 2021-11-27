Storm Arwen Sheffield: Power outages reported in some areas as Northern Powergrid issues warning
Heavy snowfall has battered Sheffield since the early hours of Saturday, causing travel disruptions and power outages in several areas across the city.
Power outages have been reported in Parson Cross, Darnall, and Fox Valley, leaving residents freezing at home and forcing shops to delay their opening.
Storm Arwen is reportedly set to sweep across much of the UK this weekend and bring strong winds and freezing conditions to Sheffield.
The Met Office said Storm Arwen will bring ‘strong winds and disruptions’ throughout yesterday and today (November 27).
Northern Powergrid said the storm is having ‘significant impact and causing extensive damage’ to their overhead power network.
It also issued a reminder to residents not to approach any damage to power lines or other electrical equipment if they spot any.
It tweeted: "It's vital that if you see any damage to power lines or electrical equipment that you report it immediately by calling 105."
“Our contact centre is very busy, but please wait to speak to our advisors. Do not approach any of our equipment and warn others to stay away."
Travel disruptions have also been reported in and around Sheffield, with buses reported to be stranded in some areas.
WEATHER: Hour-by-hour weather forecast: Sheffield wakes up to blanket of snow as temperatures plunge
First Bus issues travel updates
First Bus has issued a travel updates for its passengers on Saturday morning as of 10am, Saturday.
All details on diversions/cancellations can be found on the link here.
It wrote: “Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate today.
“We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible.
"Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.
“Please note, these cancellations won't appear on our app or be noted on our timetable page - we recommend you bookmark this page and check before you travel.
"Please check our timetables >> to look for alternative journey - it's likely the trip straight after a cancelled journey will be busy and may suffer delays.
“We may not be able to display short notice cancellations on this page - the latest updates are always on our twitter feed @FirstSouthYorks”