Stagecoach Yorkshire announced today that due to a ‘staff shortage’ a number services will not be operating.

Last week the public transport provider warned it is facing a lack of qualified drivers in the county.

It thanked passengers for their “patience” while it recruits new drivers, and warned that some routes would be disrupted in the meantime.

Some Stagecoach buses are cancelled today due to a shortage of drivers

The following services will not be operating today:

22X – 09:02 Depot to Barnsley

22X – 12:02 Barnsley to Depot

226 – 14:29 Wath To Thurnscoe

226 – 15:11 Thurnscoe To Barnsley

226 – 16:33 Barnsley to Thurnscoe

226 – 17:40 Thurnscoe to Barnsley

Worksop – Rotherham – 05:20(19), 10:55(19a), 11:55(19a), 13:55(19a), 16:55(19a)

Rotherham – Thurcroft – 12:20, 13:20, 15:20,

Thurcroft – Rotherham – 13:02, 14:02, 16:02

Rotherham – Worksop – 06:30(19a), 13:35(19), 14:35(19), 16:35(19), 18:20(19)

Worksop – Doncaster 06:25(22), 07:35(21), 09:05(25), 13:35(21), 13:55(22), 16:05(25), 17:35(21)

Doncaster – Worksop – 07:35(22), 10:20(21), 14:50(25), 17:20(21), 18:50(25)

221s – 08:53 depot to Doncaster, 10:20 From Doncaster, 12:00 From Rotherham this service will resume from Depot, 07:18 From Doncaster, 09:00 from Rotherham this service will resume from depot, 10:13 from depot towards Doncaster, 13:40 from Doncaster, 15:20 Rotherham this service will resume from depot

First South Yorkshire’s X78 is being diverted due to roadworks on Brightside Lane.

Services are being diverted via Meadowhall Way, Meadowhall Drive and Weedon Street in the city centre direction.