Stagecoach buses cancelled across South Yorkshire again due to driver shortage
Stagecoach has cancelled some buses in South Yorkshire this morning due to a shortage of drivers.
Stagecoach Yorkshire announced today that due to a ‘staff shortage’ a number services will not be operating.
Last week the public transport provider warned it is facing a lack of qualified drivers in the county.
It thanked passengers for their “patience” while it recruits new drivers, and warned that some routes would be disrupted in the meantime.
The following services will not be operating today:
22X – 09:02 Depot to Barnsley
22X – 12:02 Barnsley to Depot
226 – 14:29 Wath To Thurnscoe
226 – 15:11 Thurnscoe To Barnsley
226 – 16:33 Barnsley to Thurnscoe
226 – 17:40 Thurnscoe to Barnsley
Worksop – Rotherham – 05:20(19), 10:55(19a), 11:55(19a), 13:55(19a), 16:55(19a)
Rotherham – Thurcroft – 12:20, 13:20, 15:20,
Thurcroft – Rotherham – 13:02, 14:02, 16:02
Rotherham – Worksop – 06:30(19a), 13:35(19), 14:35(19), 16:35(19), 18:20(19)
Worksop – Doncaster 06:25(22), 07:35(21), 09:05(25), 13:35(21), 13:55(22), 16:05(25), 17:35(21)
Doncaster – Worksop – 07:35(22), 10:20(21), 14:50(25), 17:20(21), 18:50(25)
221s – 08:53 depot to Doncaster, 10:20 From Doncaster, 12:00 From Rotherham this service will resume from Depot, 07:18 From Doncaster, 09:00 from Rotherham this service will resume from depot, 10:13 from depot towards Doncaster, 13:40 from Doncaster, 15:20 Rotherham this service will resume from depot
First South Yorkshire’s X78 is being diverted due to roadworks on Brightside Lane.
Services are being diverted via Meadowhall Way, Meadowhall Drive and Weedon Street in the city centre direction.
There is a shortage of commercial drivers across the country.