Stagecoach buses cancelled across South Yorkshire again due to driver shortage

Stagecoach has cancelled some buses in South Yorkshire this morning due to a shortage of drivers.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 27th September 2021, 7:48 am

Stagecoach Yorkshire announced today that due to a ‘staff shortage’ a number services will not be operating.

Last week the public transport provider warned it is facing a lack of qualified drivers in the county.

It thanked passengers for their “patience” while it recruits new drivers, and warned that some routes would be disrupted in the meantime.

Some Stagecoach buses are cancelled today due to a shortage of drivers

The following services will not be operating today:

22X – 09:02 Depot to Barnsley

22X – 12:02 Barnsley to Depot

226 – 14:29 Wath To Thurnscoe

226 – 15:11 Thurnscoe To Barnsley

226 – 16:33 Barnsley to Thurnscoe

226 – 17:40 Thurnscoe to Barnsley

Worksop – Rotherham – 05:20(19), 10:55(19a), 11:55(19a), 13:55(19a), 16:55(19a)

Rotherham – Thurcroft – 12:20, 13:20, 15:20,

Thurcroft – Rotherham – 13:02, 14:02, 16:02

Rotherham – Worksop – 06:30(19a), 13:35(19), 14:35(19), 16:35(19), 18:20(19)

Worksop – Doncaster 06:25(22), 07:35(21), 09:05(25), 13:35(21), 13:55(22), 16:05(25), 17:35(21)

Doncaster – Worksop – 07:35(22), 10:20(21), 14:50(25), 17:20(21), 18:50(25)

221s – 08:53 depot to Doncaster, 10:20 From Doncaster, 12:00 From Rotherham this service will resume from Depot, 07:18 From Doncaster, 09:00 from Rotherham this service will resume from depot, 10:13 from depot towards Doncaster, 13:40 from Doncaster, 15:20 Rotherham this service will resume from depot

There is a shortage of commercial drivers across the country.