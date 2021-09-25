Tram services back to normal after West Street stabbing road closures

West Street remained taped off this morning following the stabbing, and tram services were diverted.

Now the police tape has been removed and the road has reopened, meaning trams can run again.

A statement from Supertram said: “The service disruption due to the West Street incident has now been sorted as of approx. 15:30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A forensic officer is seen investigating the crime scene.

"Normal timetabled services should now be running as expected.”

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 5.24am to reports that a man had been stabbed in West Street.

Officers discovered a man in his 20s with a serious stab wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.