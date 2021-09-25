Tram services back to normal after West Street stabbing road closures
Tram services are ‘back to normal’, having been suspended for much of the day following a stabbing on West Street in the early hours of this morning (Saturday September 25).
West Street remained taped off this morning following the stabbing, and tram services were diverted.
Now the police tape has been removed and the road has reopened, meaning trams can run again.
A statement from Supertram said: “The service disruption due to the West Street incident has now been sorted as of approx. 15:30.
"Normal timetabled services should now be running as expected.”
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 5.24am to reports that a man had been stabbed in West Street.
Officers discovered a man in his 20s with a serious stab wound to his leg.
He was taken to hospital via ambulance where he remains in a serious condition.
Anyone with information that might help the police is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 206 of 25 September.