Police appeal for information after Barnsley crash that left man fighting for life
Police are appealing for information following a collision in Park Lane, Tankersley on Friday afternoon.
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 8:57 pm
It is reported that at around 3.11pm a car, a white BMW, and a lorry were in collision close to Tankersley Golf Course in Barnsley.
The driver of the BMW suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 517 of 24 September.