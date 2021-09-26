Police appeal for information after Barnsley crash that left man fighting for life

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Park Lane, Tankersley on Friday afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 8:57 pm

It is reported that at around 3.11pm a car, a white BMW, and a lorry were in collision close to Tankersley Golf Course in Barnsley.

The driver of the BMW suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 517 of 24 September.