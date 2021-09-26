It is reported that at around 3.11pm a car, a white BMW, and a lorry were in collision close to Tankersley Golf Course in Barnsley.

The driver of the BMW suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Barnsley on Friday