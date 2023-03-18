News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire Police: Busy motorway will be closed for large 'abnormal load' travelling past Sheffield

A long, “abnormal” load is being moved between Worksop and Goole, and past Sheffield, on the M1 and M18 today – and has a top speed of 20mph.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th Mar 2023, 07:44 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 07:45 GMT

South Yorkshire Police issued a warning of the operation earlier this week, in advance to the large load being moved today. The force revealed they are escorting a “very large and slow moving abnormal load” at around 7pm today (March 18).

In the advance warning, the public have been warned that police will completely close the A57 and M62 at different stages of the journey. The long, abnormal load will leave Worksop via the A57, which will be closed to “allow it to pass safely”, before it travels up the M1 past Sheffield to reach the M18.

Once on the M18, the load will come off at J2 and J6 before rejoining again due to the weight of the load. After the M18, the load will head onto the M62. All traffic behind the load on the M62 will be stopped to “allow this load to travel contraflow to J36 where it will then exit onto the A161”.

South Yorkshire Police will close motorways this evening as they move a 500-tonne load past Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
In the warning, South Yorkshire Police said: “We cannot move at any other time due to permit restrictions and involvement by numerous other agencies along its route. We suggest that you take an alternative route if possible to save you becoming stuck behind us.”

The heavy load is a total of 85 metres long, six metres wide and weighs 500 tonnes. South Yorkshire Police say it can only travel at 20mph.

