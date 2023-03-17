A1M Doncaster traffic: Vehicle fire that shut motorway in South Yorkshire was blazing motorhome
A major fire that brought the A1M near Doncaster and Barnsley to a stop in both directions yesterday was caused by a blazing motorhome.
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT
The dual carriageway was shut by emergency services after the fire broke out at around 3.16pm on the southbound route between J36 and 37.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has now confirmed how three engines were needed to tackle the accidental blaze, which caused severe traffic as officers dealt with the incident.
No one was hurt and the crews left within two hours.