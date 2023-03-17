News you can trust since 1887
Aldi theft Thorne Doncaster: Police appeal after £200 crime at Quora Retail Park supermarket

A woman has had £200 stolen after being targeting by suspected thief in a Aldi store.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:22 GMT

Police today issued an appeal to trace a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation, publishing a photograph of him.

The cash was in the woman’s purse, also stolen in the reported theft at Aldi, Quora Retail Park, Thorne, near Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Shortly before midday on February 25, a woman was shopping in Aldi when a man began following her round the store. When she was temporarily distracted, the man is said to have taken her purse, containing around £200 in cash.

Police want to speak to this man as part of their investigation into a reported theft at Aldi, Quora Retail Park, Thorne, near Doncaster.
"We are now looking to identify this man and speak to him as part of our enquiries. He is described as being in his mid to late thirties, slim and approximately 5ft 9 ins to 5ft 10ins tall. We believe he’s of Eastern European heritage.”

Anyone with information log onto https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or call 101, quoting incident 14/42748/23.