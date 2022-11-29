According to the results of a recent survey, 70 per cent of people in Yorkshire and the Humber believe the local economy will “deteriorate” over the next five years. The survey claims to reveal the “depths of the nation’s pessimism about the future of local economies” and shows the need for “area-based policy solutions”.

The survery showed the majority of the UK wanted more investment to improve local high streets, in order to boost their regional economy, however, many people in Yorkshire and the Humber (23 per cent) prioritised transport, after 40 per cent said they were dissatisfied with public transport in the area. In the commentary for the survey, the author said: “The public is ready to pay higher taxes to deliver better public services and investment locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard recently wrote in a column for The Star: “Most of the letters and emails I get are from people across our region who are fed up with public transport… And I get it. It’s not good enough.” The Mayor also said all he has the power to do currently is to “step iin and pay bus operators… to run the routes that have been dropped”, pointing at the Government “slashing” funding for South Yorkshire’s buses in half since 2010.

A recent survey has revealed 70 per cent of people in Yorkshire believe the local economy will 'deteriorate' in the next five years.