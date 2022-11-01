South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, announced the planned cap in October and revealed the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) would be extending the cap to the Supertram service. Mayor Coppard said: “As we head into winter, I know just how many people in South Yorkshire are worrying about feeding their families, heating their homes, and affording the very day to day basics as the cost of living continues to spiral.

"Public transport is part of the solution. That’s why we’re not just introducing the £2 fare cap early here in South Yorkshire, we’re extending it to include trams.”

The £600,000 boost from the SYMCA will save passengers up to 50 per cent on some trips and reduce the cost of over 700,000 journeys costing more than £2. The government’s cap is due to come in in January.