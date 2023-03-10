Bus routes and roads have suffered major disruption again today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield.

Earlier today, all services were suspended – but some have now returned to normal as the day has gone one.

Travel South Yorkshire says some services may be delayed, diverted or cancelled today and is urging residents to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey and has revealed the routes affected.

Bus and tram routes and roads have suffered major disruption again today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield.. This picture shows a tram route blocked by an abandoned car. PIcture: Stagecoach

Several bus services are listed as disrupted today.

Bus services affected by Sheffield snow:

> Service 1 is now running full and normal route.

> Service 1a to use Leighton Road and to Chapeltown Via Ecclesfield Common

Bus routes and roads have suffered major disruption again today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield.. This picture shows a bus on a snowy road in Sheffield yesterday

> Service 6 is currently suspended.

> Service 7 – Towards Ecclesfield, service 7 is terminating at Asda at Southey Green.

> Service 8 – Towards Birley, service 8 is running but terminating at Manor Top. Towards Ecclesfield, service 8 is operating normal route from Manor Top.

> Service 18 – Between Lightwood Roundabout and Bramall Lane, service 18 is operating via Norton Lane, Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead Roundabout, Meadowhead and Chesterfield Road in both directions.

> Service 20 – Ecclesfield normal route. Hemsworth diverted directly Chesterfield Road and terminating Abbey Lane / Bocking Lane roundabout. due to Warminster Road and Lees Hall Road being impassable.

> Globe Coaches: 23 – Service suspended.

> Service 24 is diverted via Greenhill Parkway to Lowedges Road.

> Service 25 is running between Woodhouse and St Peter's Church but not via Spa Lane loop.

> Service 30 has resumed running from 11:45. In Ballifield, buses towards Royal Hallamshire Hospital are running directly along Beaver Hill Road and Retford Road. In Woodhouse, buses are running directly along Beaver Hill Road and Market Street.

> Service 41 is operating between city centre and Manor Top only via East Bank Road in both directions.

> Services 43 and 44 are currently running via main roads only through Dronfield.

> Services 50 and 50a are operating via main roads only.

> Service 51 – Towards Lodge Moor, service 51 is now operating between city centre and Ranmoor via Fulwood Road before terminating at Ranmoor Church.

Towards Charnock, service 51 is now operating between city centre and Gleadless Townend via East Bank Road, Manor Top and Gleadless Road.

> Service 52 (Stagecoach) is running between City Centre and Woodhouse Mill. Buses are not running between Crookes and City Centre or between Woodhouse Mill and Woodhouse.

> Service 52a (FirstBus) is running between Broomhill and Woodhouse. Between City Centre and Broomhill, buses towards Broomhill are running along Glossop Road, Newbould Lane, Nile Street and Whitham Road. Between Handsworth and Woodhouse, buses towards Woodhouse are running along Retford Road, Furnace Lane and Station Road. In Ballifield, buses towards Broomhill are running along Beaver Hill Road and Retford Road. Buses are not running between Hillsborough and Broomhill.

> Service 56 is running between city centre and Montgomery Road only. Not serving Union Road terminus.

> Services 57 and 57a are running between City Centre (Moorfoot) and Oughtibridge. Buses are not running between Oughtibridge and Stocksbridge.

> Service 61 /62 – Stagecoach suspended

> Service 65 has been suspended.

> Service 73 is running but is diverted in Treeton and Brinsworth. In Treeton buses are running directly along High Hazel Road and Well Lane instead of along Bole Hill. In Brinsworth buses are running directly along Whitehill Lane instead of along Howarth Road.

> Service 75/76 – Towards Shiregreen, services 75 and 76 are using Chesterfield Road towards London Road due to abandoned cars on Woodseats Road. Towards Batemoor, service 75 operating normal route. Towards Lowedges, service 76 is operating via London Road and Chesterfield Road due to abandoned cars on Woodseats Road. Also operating via Reney Road and Greenhill Parkway to Lowedges Road.

> Service 81 – Towards Dore, service 81 is operating normal route from Malin Bridge. Towards Stannington, service 81 is now operating normal route but continues to terminate at Malin Bridge.

> Service 82 – Towards Dore, service 82 is currently terminating at Knowle Lane bus turnaround. Towards Hall Park Head, service 82 is continuing to terminate at Malin Bridge.

> Service 86 is now running full and normal route.

> Service 88 is now running full and normal route.

> Services 95 and 95a are operating normal route between Meadowhall and University Square only. Not serving Walkley.

> Service 97 is running between Hillsborough and Beauchief. Buses are not running between Beauchief and Totley. Between Norwood and Leppings Lane buses are running along Herries Road instead of through Longley and Southey Green.

> Service 98 is running between Hillsborough and Beauchief. Buses are not running between Beauchief and Totley Brook. Between Norwood and Leppings Lane buses are running along Herries Road, Wordsworth Avenue, Southey Green Road, Halifax Road and Penistone Road North instead of through Longley.

> Service 120 (FirstBus) is running normal route between Ranmoor and Crystal Peaks. Buses are not running between Fulwood and Ranmoor. Service 120 (Stagecoach) is running full and normal route.

> Service 208 is operating full and normal route.

> Service 272 is operating full and normal route.

> Sheffield Community Transport Service H1 is suspended until further notice.

> Services X1 and X10 – Operating normal routes apart from ongoing highway works at Ickles.

> Service X5 – Service X5 is now running full and normal route.

> Service X17 is not able to serve Matlock and is terminating at Kelstedge.

> Service X78 is not running between Sheffield and Rotherham until further notice. Buses are running between Rotherham and Doncaster.

> All Hulleys services are suspended until further notice.

South Yorkshire Supertram services affected by snow:

> Blue route trams will not run between Sheffield Station and Halfway until further notice. Blue route trams are running between Sheffield Station and Malin Bridge approximately every 20 minutes throughout the day. Once the abandoned car has been moved from Park Grange Road, the Blue route will extend to operate between Malin Bridge and Herdings Park for the rest of the night.

> Purple route trams are not running until further notice. Note also that blue route trams are not running between Sheffield Station and Halfway.

> Yellow route trams are running between Meadowhall and Middlewood approximately every 20 minutes. Note that blue route trams are also running, between Sheffield Station and Malin Bridge, approximately every 20 minutes.

> Tram Train is currently running as planned, althoug there have been occasional cancellations

Snake Pass closed by snow

Derbyshire County Council has announced the A57 Snake Pass, a link between Sheffield and Manchester, is closed. They said in a statement the road was closed because of snow, adding: “Unfortunately the electronic signs we have on the pass are not working today. Please do not attempt this road or any of the others we have closed.”

Woodhead Pass closed by snow

