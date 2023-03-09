The car could be seen with all four wheels up in the air on the side of Manchester Road earlier today. A witness to the crash said the police had attended and the driver appeared to be okay.
The incident comes as traffic and transport is being heavily affected by snow today. National Highways earlier asked motorists to assess whether any potential journeys were “essential” in light of the amber weather warning issued by the Met Office. They also asked any motorists undertaking essential journeys to prepare for the adverse conditions.
National Highways revealed earlier today they had closed Woodhead Pass due to the snow. They said: “The road will be closed between the gates from Flouch roundabout near Penistone and east of the junction with the A6024 near Woodhead Reservoir.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the Manchester Road incident.