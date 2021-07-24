Sheffield to see better motorway bridges as next phase of improvements kicks off

In South Yorkshire specifically, maintenance teams will continue to work around the Sheffield and Rotherham areas of the M1 between junctions 33 and 34.

The government-owned company is investing more than £17 million this financial year to enhance bridges and structures along the M62 and M1.

Gagandeep Singh, Highways England project manager said: “We recently finished bridge joint and surfacing work on both the Rother Lane Bridge and Long Lane Bridge, south of junction 33 of the M1 in Rotherham earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent completion of bridge joint and surfacing work over the Rother Lane bridge along the M1 near Rotherham

“Now we’re entering a phase where we’re about to waterproof and renew bridge joints and resurface, north of junction 33, near the village of Brinsworth.

“By carrying out this vitally important work on the many bridges that cross our network, it means they are kept in good, dependable and durable condition and are vitally protected from the weather.

"In turn this reduces the need for future roadworks in the area, providing drivers with more reliable journeys.”

Work on both the Brinsworth Road and Whitehill Lane bridges is due to start on Friday 30 July with work expected to finish by late August.

To carry out this work safely, the M1 will be closed overnight in one direction on the weekends between 8pm and 6am, with lane closures during the day and narrower lanes.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place.