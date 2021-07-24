More travel disruption in Sheffield expected as rail operator battles with Covid

The rail operators said planned cancellations are in place after more frontline staff have either tested positive for the virus or been told to self-isolate during the past weeks.

As a result, services in many areas are likely to be affected this weekend, with routes in Yorkshire set to face the most significant disruption.

On Saturday, planned cancellations on services are on the following routes: Sheffield to Lincoln, Sheffield to Gainsborough Central and Cleethorpes, Sheffield to York and Sheffield to Leeds via Moorthorpe.

Northern rail services in and out of Sheffield are again being disrupted due to staff testing positive for the virus or self-isolating

On Sunday, cancellation will be between Sheffield and Lincoln, Leeds and Doncaster, Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe and Sheffield and York.

Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: “A high proportion of staff based in South Yorkshire have been instructed to self-isolate. This has exacerbated issues we were already experiencing in the region following an increase in the number of employees who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to enter a period of self-isolation.

“Many of these colleagues are drivers and conductors and, as such, we are left with no option but to cancel some services this week in the county.

“We are doing all we can to provide the best possible service for customers in extremely difficult circumstances and, where we are not able to run rail services, we aim to have placement buses on standby to get our customers where they need to be.”

Northern is also advising customers to expect busier services on some routes this weekend as York hosts the Ebor race meeting and the Tramlines music festival takes place in Sheffield.

Tony added: “With such popular events taking place this weekend, we know many people will be using our services to join the festivities. We’ll run as many services as we can and, where possible, will provide additional carriages on busier routes. But we need our customers to help by planning ahead and allowing additional time for journeys.”