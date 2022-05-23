Trams will not run on parts of the blue and yellow routes between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, while worn rails are repaired in the Infirmary Road area.

Residents where the work is being carried out have also been warned to expect noise, with Stagecoach Supertram apologising in advance for any inconvenience and disturbance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supertram services in Sheffield will be severely disrupted over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, while essential repairs are carried out

Which Supertram routes in Sheffield will be affected by engineering works on the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend?

The blue route will only operate between Halfway and Shalesmoor, with no trams running between Malin Bridge and Shalesmoor, from June 2-5.

The yellow route will only operate between Meadowhall and Shalesmoor, with no service between Middlewood and Shalesmoor, from June 2-5. SL1 and SL1a buses will operate to and from Middlewood Park & Ride.

The purple route and Tram Train services will not be affected.

Normal services are scheduled to resume on all routes from Monday, June 6.

Passengers who are affected by the disruption can use valid tram tickets on other local Stagecoach and First bus services operating in the area, including those listed below:

First Bus and Stagecoach 7 and 8 between City, Hillsborough Park and Penistone Road close to Leppings Lane

First Bus 81/82 between City, Hillsborough and Malin Bridge

First Bus 52a between City and Hillsborough

Stagecoach 52 between City and Hillsborough Limited service to/from Hillsborough, check timetable for details - remember Thursday and Friday will be a Sunday service

Stagecoach 57 between Hillsborough and City - Saturday only. First operate the 57 on a Sunday, between Oughtibridge and Hillsborough.

Stagecoach 86 between City, Hillsborough Park and Penistone Road close to Leppings Lane

For customers travelling to or from Middlewood, the closest alternative services are on Worrall Road (57 bus) on Penistone Road (7, 8 and 86 bus) or Hillsborough (81, 82, 52, 52a, 57 buses).

Supertram has advised passengers that on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, most buses will operate a Sunday service.

Engineers will be replacing worn rails on the inbound track between Albert Terrace Road, Bedford Street and Montgomery Terrace Road.

Supertram says the use of saw cutters, concrete breakers and other equipment means the work will be noisy at times.

Work to remove and replace the worn rails will take place between 11pm on Wednesday, June 1 and 5am on Monday, June 6, with local road closures and diversions in place during this period.

Post-installation work is scheduled between 11.30pm on Monday, June 6 and 5am on Thursday, June 9, but will only take place between 11.30pm and 5am on these dates. This is for the completion of concrete and polymer repairs, if required.

People with any concerns about the impact of the work, while it is taking place, are asked to liaise with the site supervisor. Alternatively, they can contact VolkerRail, the contractor carrying out the works on Supertram’s behalf, directly via its 24-hour control centre on 01302 791187.