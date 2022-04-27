The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary since her inaugural coronation, back in 1952.

As such, plenty of events will be held to commemorate the occasion across Sheffield – here’s a few examples.

What events will be taking place in Sheffield during the Platinum Jubilee?

There are lots of fun events planned in Sheffield to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee weekend. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Sheffield Food Festival will be held during the bank holiday. Featuring foods both familiar and exotic, it’s definitely worth having a look around if you’re in the area (you won’t need to book, either – you can just turn up). It’ll be taking place in Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Pinstone St, Town Hall Square and Millennium Square from June 2 to June 5, with a timeframe of 10am – 6pm each day.

Norton Country House will be holding a celebration to mark the event on June 3. It’s set to last through the entire day, starting at 10am and culminating at 11:30pm. A similar event will be held at The Lyric Theatre, which costs £5 to attend, but is free for local residents in Dinnington.

The Millenium Gallery will be hosting an arts and crafts event on June 1, which will be during the week before the Jubilee weekend. You’re encouraged to draw anything based on the number 70 – and don’t worry about booking, you can just drop in if you’d like.

St Mathew’s Church on Carver Street will be hosting a street party, offering a hog roast (or veggie option) and drink to those who book tickets in advance through Eventbrite. Adult tickets are £20, while children can attend for £10.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in British history, and the only king or queen to receive a Platinum Jubilee.

Can you host a street party for the Platinum Jubilee?