This year we have a long bank holiday weekend, in order to really celebrate the occasion - from Thursday June 2 till Sunday June 5.

This is a great opportunity for the whole family to get together, attend events, take part in activities and enjoy the festivities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visit to the Tropical Butterfly House is one way to keep the kids entertained over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Sheffield has a lot of fun activities for children and families this long weekend with jubilee shows, festivals and adventure parks - plenty to do!

Here are some examples of activities taking place in Sheffield, over the long weekend:

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Show

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Show is a free entry, major outdoor family event in one of Sheffield’s finest parks – the Norfolk Heritage Park.

If your kids love videogames then why not take them to the National Videogame Museum over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in Sheffield?

The show takes place on Thursday, June 2, and has a lot of fun activities and entertainment throughout the day.

This includes: The Vander SuperHeroes Wheel of Death Show, Cirque Du Bleurgh (Fire Juggling, Stilt Walking and Giant Bubbles), Board Games Corner, Birds of Prey Displays, Family Fun Fair and The Tent of Mystery and Professor John’s Flea Circus.

There will also be a kid’s craft tent and Artisan Craft Marquee for anyone that wants to get creative.

Sheffield Food Festival

50 Pinstone St, Sheffield City Centre, S1 2HH

The Sheffield Food Festival is a four day festival which is filled with local delicacies inspired from around the world. The festival will be taking place on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Sheffield is home to a thriving range of local food businesses – from restaurants, cafes, street-food traders, farmers, bakers, delis, ice cream parlours, fruit cake makers and beekeepers, to name just a few.

There will be plenty to do for all the family this year, from kids crafts to jubilee activities, over the course of the Bank Holiday.

Holly Hagg Alpaca Treks

Long Lane, off Stephen Hill/Back Lane, Crosspool, Sheffield

Holly Hagg is a not-for-profit community farm in Sheffield, and is famous for their regular guided alpaca treks. You can ​take one of their alpacas or llamas for a walk, amidst the woodland and beautiful scenery of Sheffield's Rivelin Valley - under the supervision of their experienced guides.

The guided alpaca treks are rated and reviewed very highly online, with TripAdvisor and Facebook boasting five star reviews.

This activity has proven very popular with the kids and booking slots are snapped up quickly as a result – so book early if you can.

Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre

Woodsetts Road, North Anston, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S25 4EQ

Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park is a family-run attraction in South Yorkshire with over 142 species from around the world to discover.

You get the opportunity to meet lemurs, meerkats, owls, otters, snakes and other amazing animals during this fun-filled family day out.

The park boasts many activities for the kids, they can feed the meerkats,guinea pigs, wallabies, porcupines, lorikeets and fish.

Younger kids can have some fun in the play park and splash zone, or maybe play in the sand pit, or go on a dino trail.

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park

Meadowhall retail park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield S9 2YZ

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park, is inspired by ITV’s hit programme – so, do you have what it takes to be a Ninja Warrior?

LIke the show, you can climb, balance, jump and swing across different obstacles all whilst using and developing your ninja skills.

It is a great place for the whole family, whether you start as a Ninja in training, or you’re a bit more of a master. The minimum participaction age is four, and adult supervision is a must for under 12’s.

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park is a great way for the kids to burn off all that extra energy over the long weekend.

The National Videogame Museum

Castle House, Angel Street, Sheffield, S3 8LN

The National Videogame Museum is the UK’s national culture centre for video games. Located within the castle house building in Sheffield, it is an interactive museum which is dedicated to exploring the culture, playfulness, design and people behind video games.

The museum also encourages its visitors to develop their own game-making abilities, through The Lab Trail, this area wants you to have a go yourself – whether it be creative writing, design or coding.

They have a diverse range of video games to discover, which means there is always something for everyone to enjoy. With playable exhibits from Super Nintendo, Sega Megadrive, Gameboy Advance, Playstation and Xbox.