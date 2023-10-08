The £2 price cap for single bus journeys on routes across England, including many in Sheffield, has been extended until the end of 2024.

The offer means passengers can continue to take advantage of the cut price fares to travel by bus to the many picturesque villages, countryside walks and family attractions close to the city

The discount fares apply on all but a handful of routes operating in and around Sheffield, including almost all those run by First and Stagecoach, several of which take you from the city centre out into the beautiful Peak District countryside.

Since the scheme was launched, one popular bus service which already ran from Sheffield to Matlock has been extended to the charming villages of Matlock Bath, Cromford and Wirksworth, with the £2 cap still in place.

The £2 single fares also apply on the Supertram network in Sheffield but there are some bus services in and around the city which are excluded, like the Peak Sightseer open top bus, which runs in a loop between destinations including Chatsworth House and Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, with an all-day ticket priced at £6 for adults.

To help you make the most of the £2 deal, we’ve put together a photo gallery showing 10 of the most scenic bus routes starting in or passing through Sheffield on which you can now travel for just a couple of pounds one way.

For the full list of bus routes on which the £2 cap applies, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/2-bus-fare-cap.

1 . Number 2 bus The number 2 bus operated by Stagecoach travels from The Moor Market in Sheffield city centre to Barnsley Interchange. It goes via the pretty village of Worsbrough, which is home to Worsbrough Mill, a 17th century working water mill where visitors can watch the process and buy flour made as it was as 400 years ago using water power from the River Dove

2 . 271/272 buses The 271/272 bus services, operated by First and Hulleys of Baslow, take you from Sheffield into the heart of the Peak District at Castleton, via Ecclesall, Hathersage, Bradwell and Hope. Pictured are the ruins of Peveril Casyle, overlooking the pictureque village of Castleton.

3 . Number 86 bus The number 86 bus, operated by Stagecoach, runs from Chapeltown to Lowedges via Nether Edge, Hillsborough, Wadsley Bridge and Parson Cross. It also takes you to Grenoside, from where you can explore the ancient woodland of Greno Woods, which is one of Sheffield's largest nature reserves. Greno Wood features lots of walking and cycling and horse riding routes. Adrenaline seekers can try the three downhill mountain bike trails, including the famous Steel City run, while there's also an Enchanted Forest Trail to keep young visitors entertained.