10 lesser-known breathtakingly beautiful Peak District villages close to Sheffield

The Peak District is renowned for its outstanding natural beauty, making it a cherished destination for local daytrippers and holidaymakers from further afield.
By Lee Peace
Published 18th Aug 2023, 00:03 BST

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage are classic spots to visit, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are also well worth seeing – and they are not too far away from Sheffield.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a day trip this summer?

1. Eyam

Eyam is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country. Photo: SWNS

2. Pott Shrigley

This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa. Photo: Alex Livesey

3. Wildboarclough

This quiet village, popular with visitors at weekends, claims to be where the last wild boar in England was killed. It's on the Cheshire side of the Peak Park, too - walkers come to go up Shutlingsloe, the 'Matterhorn of Cheshire', close by. Photo: Google

4. Pilsley

Many people may have visited Pilsley without knowing it - it's on the Chatsworth Estate and is the location of the Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: Jason Chadwick

