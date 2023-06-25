There will be a new way to take in the stunning countryside on Sheffield’s doorstep this summer – by open top bus.

Bus operator Stagecoach is launching a new open top bus tour next month, with a route through some of the Peak District’s most popular destinations.

From July 1, the hop on, hop off bus route will take passengers on a loop around the White Peak with stops in prime locations including Chatsworth, Bakewell and Hassop station for visitors to the Monsal Trail. Organisers say it gives views of the national park’s green hills, gritstone edges and heather-coated moorlands on a loop through several Peak District hotspots.

Matt Kitchin, managing director for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “With some of the most dramatic scenery in the UK, the Peak District is an ideal location for an open top bus experience.” The new service allows customers to leave their cars at home, reducing pressure on the local environment while providing a fun, accessible and affordable day out in the countryside”.

The service is part-funded by Derbyshire County Council with government backed funding following high demand from the public for better bus connections through the Peak District. Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Coun Charlotte Cupit, said: “This is going to be a brilliant service to get people out and about without needing to use their car or worry about car parking and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Stagecoach on this innovative project. The funding we have had from the Government is giving us the opportunity to support new services like these – please give it a try and visit some of our fantastic Peak District attractions this summer.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “Supporting Stagecoach in launching a new open top bus tour is great for local residents and tourists, who will now enjoy an even better way to take in some of the most breath-taking views the Peak District has to offer.” Tickets are available to buy on the bus with an adult day ticket costing £6. Group tickets are also available for £15 with a £5 discount on offer to Chatsworth visitors with a ticket to the house.

For timetables visit www.stagecoachbus.com.

