It follows a spate of complaints and pictures sent to police raising concerns over bad parking in the centre, particularly around Commercial Street and Fargate, but with other streets also affected by the problem.

In a statement issued tonight (Thursday), the Sheffield City Centre neighbourhood policing team said Sheffield City Council were looking at the new rules.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture shows a parking ticket issued near Sheffield city centre. Police have revealed tough new rules are in the pipeline to ban people from parking on pavements in the city centre

They said: “We have spoken with the council regards this too and there is currently a TRO (Traffic Regulation Order) being rubber stamped to make it an offence for parking on all pavements in the city centre.

“Our plan will be that when this is officially in place we will look to do some joint patrols with parking services and hopefully bad parking will be a thing of the past, or at least vastly improved.”

The statement also said: “We have spoken with businesses and vehicle owners on Commercial Street advising them against parking on the pavement, and also those using Fargate and York Street.”

They said officers were aware of a bus stop missing double yellow lines on Commercial Street, and of concerns over unnecessary obstruction or driving on the pavement, and said they would issue tickets where appropriate, or where people continued to park where they should not after having been asked to move their vehicle.