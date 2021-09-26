Bomb squad called to suspicious device in South Yorkshire village

A bomb disposal team were called to an address in Swallownest, Rotherham, this morning after police were called over concerns about a suspicious item.

By Lloyd Bent
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 1:35 pm

Police were called at around 8.11am today (Sunday, September 26) to reports that a suspicious item had been found by a resident at an address in Mason Avenue, Swallownest.

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and the item was safely recovered from the property.

A cordon that was in place has been lifted. There is no risk to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mason Avenue in Swallownest

Man arrested after 'running towards' people with 'machete' in Sheffield