Bomb squad called to suspicious device in South Yorkshire village

Police were called at around 8.11am today (Sunday, September 26) to reports that a suspicious item had been found by a resident at an address in Mason Avenue, Swallownest.

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and the item was safely recovered from the property.

A cordon that was in place has been lifted. There is no risk to the public.

