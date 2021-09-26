Two arrested following '15 person' brawl in Sheffield city centre

Police responded at 8.26pm yesterday (Saturday) following reports of a fight involving around 15 people on Eldon Street in Sheffield City Centre.

On arrival officers found two men aged 31 and 29 lying on the floor. They were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Three men, two aged 24 and one aged 27, have been arrested on suspicion of assault. They remain in police custody at this time.

Two men were found 'lying on the floor' on Eldon Street last night.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

If you have any information that might help our officers please call 101 quoting incident number 910 of 25 September.