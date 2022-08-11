Sheffield M1 fire: Lanes closed on M1 as lorry ablaze near Sheffield

A lorry fire on the M1 near Sheffield led to lane closures as fire crews put out the blaze.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:50 pm

Read More

Read More
Chesterfield Road Sheffield: Man who spent 12 hours on roof is sentenced in cour...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene to put out the fire, which caused three lanes to be closed between J35 and J34 on the southbound side.

More News: 16-year-old arrested over assault of girl, 13, is bailed

The incident has taken place between J35 and J34 on the southbound side of the M1.

Most Popular

All lanes have now re-opened, as delays begin to ease.

National Highways Yorkshire told drivers to expect delays as traffic clears, but thanked drivers for their patience whilst the incident was dealt with.

More News: Grade II listing of former John Lewis slammed as 'ludicrous decision'

SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueGrade IIJohn Lewis