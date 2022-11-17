LiveSheffield M1 delays: Live updates as poor weather and police incidents cause disruption for motorists
Find live updates here for travel information near Sheffield and in the surrounding area –Junction 34 has re-opened with three miles of congestion.
Adverse weather conditions are causing significant delays to motorists up and down the country today. South Yorkshire Police officers earlier closed the M1 near Meadowhall after a collision and flooding further up the road near Barnsley was also causing delays.
Find the latest updates below.
- M1 Junction 34 reopened with three miles of congestion after a collision
- Delays earlier today at Junction 37 near Barnsley after flooding
Yellow flood warning issued for Sheffield - these are the areas at risk
A flood warning has been issued by the Met Office, with communities in eastern areas of Sheffield at risk.
A yellow weather warning for flooding has now been issued for communities in eastern Sheffield, with Beighton and the Crystal Peaks area deemed at risk.
More information on city road closure
Fife Street in Wincobank has been closed due to localised flooding, Streets Ahead have revealed on Twitter.
They asked motorists to avoid the area and also warned of “lots of surface water on Sheffield roads” due to the rain.
Advice issued for motorists in the North
Following the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, National Highways has issued advice to motorists in the north as the risk of aquaplaning and other hazards increase.
Heavy rainfall can make driving even trickier, so top tips were issued for dealing with the adverse conditions.
National Highways urged drivers to avoid driving through flood water, as it can be deeper than first appears. They have also suggested “if it’s time for you wipers, it’s time to slow down” due to roads being more slippery than usual and urged drivers to leave a larger gap to motorists ahead to increase the time to react.
Weather like what we are currently seeing increases the risk of aquaplaning. National Highways said motorists should avoid hitting their breaks or turning their wheel, and should instead remain calm, ease off the accelerator and wait until you regain traction.
Predictions of 18 hours of rainfall in Sheffield
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield ahead of a rainstorm expected to hit the city overnight.
Junction 34 Update
The northbound carraigeway of the M1 J34 has re-opened. Lanes were closed earlier this afternoon after a collision. National Highways are reporting three miles of congestion.
Traffic chaos as Northbound motorway closed near Meadowhall over police incient
A section of the M1 near Meadowhall was closed this afternoon after a crash, causing ‘severe’ traffic chaos.