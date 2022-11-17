Following the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, National Highways has issued advice to motorists in the north as the risk of aquaplaning and other hazards increase.

Heavy rainfall can make driving even trickier, so top tips were issued for dealing with the adverse conditions.

National Highways urged drivers to avoid driving through flood water, as it can be deeper than first appears. They have also suggested “if it’s time for you wipers, it’s time to slow down” due to roads being more slippery than usual and urged drivers to leave a larger gap to motorists ahead to increase the time to react.